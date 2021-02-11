9 people in Manatee School District test positive for COVID-19. These are their campuses

Nine people — including eight students — at eight Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Wednesday. As a result, at least 116 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Bayshore Elementary School: One positive student and 21 exposures.

Gullett Elementary School: One positive student and 10 exposures.

Kinnan Elementary School: One positive student and 10 exposures.

Lee Middle School: One positive student and 20 exposures.

Manatee High Elementary School: One positive student and 17 exposures.

Parrish Community High School: One positive student and 10 exposures.

Prine Elementary School. One positive student. The number of exposures was pending the completion of contact tracing.

Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School: One positive student and 14 exposures.

Southeast High School: One positive employee and 14 exposures.

As of Wednesday , the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 18 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 16 at Parrish Community High School and 14 at Southeast High School.

The district has reported a total of 255 coronavirus infections and at least 3,505 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.