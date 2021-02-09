7 students at Manatee County public schools catch COVID. These are the affected campuses

Seven students at six Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Tuesday. As a result, at least 100 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Buffalo Creek Middle School: One positive student and 17 exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School: One positive student and five exposures.

Palmetto High School: One positive student and 11 exposures.

Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School: One positive student and 19 exposures.

Southeast High School: Two positive students and 26 exposures.

Williams Elementary School: One positive stsudent and 22 exposures.

As of Tuesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 17 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 15 at Parrish Community High School and 13 each at Braden River High School and Southeast High School.

As of Tuesday, the district has reported a total of 246 coronavirus infections and at least 3,389 quarantines this semester 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.