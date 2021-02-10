Coronavirus infections rise in Manatee County with 138 new cases. Total nears 30,000

Manatee County’s COVID-19 case count rose with another 138 people in the county testing positive for the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health said Wednesday.

In Manatee County, there have been at least 29,828 people who have been infected with the coronavirus. Across Florida, with 7,537 new cases reported Wednesday, the state’s case count is 1,798,280.

Florida’s COVID-19 death toll continues to rise, with the deaths of 160 residents and five non-residents reported Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 28,208 residents and 483 non-residents who have died because of COVID-19 in Florida.

There no new deaths reported in Manatee County on Wednesday. The official COVID-19 death toll in Manatee remained at 510.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 25,572 to 25,700. The death toll rose from 671 to 674.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,487 to 3,496. The death toll remained at 69.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,667 to 2,678. The death toll remained at 24.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 104,210 to 104,604. The death toll increased from 1,371 to 1,377.





Pinellas County cases increased from 61,950 to 62,132. The death toll decreased from 1,344 to 1,357.





This is a developing story and will be updated.