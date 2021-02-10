Coronavirus

Coronavirus infections rise in Manatee County with 138 new cases. Total nears 30,000

Manatee County’s COVID-19 case count rose with another 138 people in the county testing positive for the coronavirus, the Florida Department of Health said Wednesday.

In Manatee County, there have been at least 29,828 people who have been infected with the coronavirus. Across Florida, with 7,537 new cases reported Wednesday, the state’s case count is 1,798,280.

Florida’s COVID-19 death toll continues to rise, with the deaths of 160 residents and five non-residents reported Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 28,208 residents and 483 non-residents who have died because of COVID-19 in Florida.

There no new deaths reported in Manatee County on Wednesday. The official COVID-19 death toll in Manatee remained at 510.

