More than 140 new coronavirus infections reported in Manatee. Total count nears 30,000

Another 143 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the coronavirus, as the state’s COVID-19 death toll continues to climb.

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported the deaths of 232 Florida residents and six non-residents. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 28,049 residents and 478 non-residents who have died in the state from COVID-19.

In Manatee County, no new deaths were confirmed on Tuesday. The death toll remained at 510.

Across the state, there were 7,023 new coronavirus infections reported, raising the total to 1,790,743.

There were 143 new cases reported in Manatee County, raising the total case count to 29,690.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 25,510 to 25,572. The death toll rose from 650 to 671.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,474 to 3,487. The death toll remained at 69.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,653 to 2,667. The death toll remained at 24.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 103,835 to 104,210. The death toll increased from 1,359 to 1,371.





Pinellas County cases increased from 61,730 to 61,950. The death toll decreased from 1,345 to 1,344.





This is a developing story and will be updating.