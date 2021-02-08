Coronavirus

15 people at Manatee County schools hit with COVID-19. These are the affected campuses

Herald staff report

Manatee

Fifteen people — 14 of them students — at 10 Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Monday. As a result, at least 176 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

As of Monday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 17 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 15 at Parrish Community High School, 13 at Braden River High School, 12 each at Moody Elementary School and 11 at Southeast High School.

As of Monday, the district has reported a total of 239 coronavirus infections and at least 3,287 quarantines this semester 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.

