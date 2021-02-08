15 people at Manatee County schools hit with COVID-19. These are the affected campuses

Fifteen people — 14 of them students — at 10 Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Monday. As a result, at least 176 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Bayshore High School: Three positive students and 26 exposures.

Blackburn Elementary School: One positive student and nine exposures.

Gullett Elementary School: Two positive students and seven exposures.

Johnson K-8 School: One positive student and two exposures.

Moody Elementary: Two positive students and 35 exposures.

Palm View K-8 School: One positive employee and five exposures.

Palma Sola Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures.

Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School: One positive student and 26 exposures.

Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and 14 exposures.

Southeast High School: Two positive students and 34 exposures.

As of Monday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 17 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 15 at Parrish Community High School, 13 at Braden River High School, 12 each at Moody Elementary School and 11 at Southeast High School.

As of Monday, the district has reported a total of 239 coronavirus infections and at least 3,287 quarantines this semester 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.