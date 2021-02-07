Coronavirus

Two more COVID deaths in Manatee County are among 103 new fatalities in Florida

Another two Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 143 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 6,624 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday. Florida’s seven-day average of new cases continues to fall after it reached a peak of more than 17,000 in early January.

Deaths from COVID-19, however, remain at elevated levels.

On Sunday, the state health department recorded the deaths of 97 more Florida residents and six more non-residents. Florida’s death toll now stands at 28,161 people, including 465 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the fourth-most new deaths and the third-most new cases of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s death toll during the novel coronavirus pandemic now stands at 508 residents. In all, 29,466 infections have been recorded locally since testing began.

The rate at which people are testing positive for the coronavirus for the first time in Manatee County continued to decline this week.

Over the last seven days, an average of 5.8% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to state health department data. That compares to 8.2% the week prior and 10% a month ago.

6,252 more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Manatee County over the last week, according to data from the state health department’s county vaccine reports.

As of Saturday, 21,211 people in Manatee had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 11,631 had been fully inoculated.

Statewide, over 1.3 million had received a first dose, and over 667,000 were fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

