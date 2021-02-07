Two more COVID deaths in Manatee County are among 103 new fatalities in Florida

Another two Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 143 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 6,624 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday. Florida’s seven-day average of new cases continues to fall after it reached a peak of more than 17,000 in early January.

Deaths from COVID-19, however, remain at elevated levels.

On Sunday, the state health department recorded the deaths of 97 more Florida residents and six more non-residents. Florida’s death toll now stands at 28,161 people, including 465 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the fourth-most new deaths and the third-most new cases of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s death toll during the novel coronavirus pandemic now stands at 508 residents. In all, 29,466 infections have been recorded locally since testing began.

The rate at which people are testing positive for the coronavirus for the first time in Manatee County continued to decline this week.

Over the last seven days, an average of 5.8% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to state health department data. That compares to 8.2% the week prior and 10% a month ago.

6,252 more people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Manatee County over the last week, according to data from the state health department’s county vaccine reports.

As of Saturday, 21,211 people in Manatee had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 11,631 had been fully inoculated.

Statewide, over 1.3 million had received a first dose, and over 667,000 were fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 29,323 to 29,466. (877 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll increased from 506 to 508. (It increased by 10 over the past week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,290 to 1,291. (28 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 4.6% to 6.5%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 32,370 to 32,842. (It increased by 6,252 over the last week.)





21,211 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 11,631 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,771,359 to 1,777,983.

The resident death toll rose from 27,599 to 27,696. The non-resident death toll rose from 459 to 465.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.2% to 6.8%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 1,951,940 to 1,993,966.





1,326,136 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 667,830 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 25,363 to 25,449. The death toll remained at 650.

Pinellas County cases increased from 61,344 to 61,546. The death toll increased from 1,331 to 1,335.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 103,297 to 103,599. The death toll increased from 1,350 to 1,353.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,640 to 2,648. The death toll remained at 24.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,464 to 3,473. The death toll remained at 68.