Another 93 COVID-19 cases in Manatee County as Florida reports 142 more deaths

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 29,323.

No new deaths were reported locally leaving the death toll at 506.

Saturday’s 93 new cases were reported out 2,120 test results for a daily positivity rate of about 4.4%.

Statewide, there were another 7,486 cases with 142 new resident fatalities. That brings the total number of infections in Florida since the outbreak to 1,771,359 and the death toll climbed to 27,599, not including 450 nonresidents.

Completed vaccinations series nearly doubled from last week with 10,359 Manatee County residents having completed the series. In all, 30,556 have been vaccinated as the remainder awaits a second shot.

This week’s long-term care facility report in Manatee County shows another six deaths have been linked back to those facilities since last Saturday. There are now 166 of the 506 local deaths tied to long-term care facilities, though those facilities represent just 4% of the total number of cases with 1,302.

Those under the age of 18 continue to test much higher than the county average. Cases rose to 3,659 and children are testing positive at 13.4%.

COVID-19 deaths by age group in Manatee County:

Below 16: 0

15-24: 1

25-34: 6

35-44: 12

45-54: 23

55-64: 60

65-74: 96

75-84: 167

85 plus: 141

Those over the age of 64 represent just 16% of the total cases, but 80% of the fatalities.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 29,230 to 29,323.

The death toll remained at 506.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,287 to 1,290.

The number of men infected since the outbreak is 13,312 compared to 15,168 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 4.4%.

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,763,873 to 1,771,359.

The death toll increased from 27,457 to 27,599, not including 459 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 6.25%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 25,251 to 25,363. The death toll was reduced from 651 to 650.

Pinellas County cases increased from 61,001 to 61,344. The death toll increased from 1,330 to 1,331.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 102,104 to 103,297. The death toll was reduced from 1,352 to 1,350.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,628 to 2,640. The death toll remained at 24.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,445 to 3,464 The death toll increased from 67 to 68.