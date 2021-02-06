Coronavirus

Another 93 COVID-19 cases in Manatee County as Florida reports 142 more deaths

Manatee

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 93 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 29,323.

No new deaths were reported locally leaving the death toll at 506.

Saturday’s 93 new cases were reported out 2,120 test results for a daily positivity rate of about 4.4%.

Statewide, there were another 7,486 cases with 142 new resident fatalities. That brings the total number of infections in Florida since the outbreak to 1,771,359 and the death toll climbed to 27,599, not including 450 nonresidents.

Completed vaccinations series nearly doubled from last week with 10,359 Manatee County residents having completed the series. In all, 30,556 have been vaccinated as the remainder awaits a second shot.

This week’s long-term care facility report in Manatee County shows another six deaths have been linked back to those facilities since last Saturday. There are now 166 of the 506 local deaths tied to long-term care facilities, though those facilities represent just 4% of the total number of cases with 1,302.

Those under the age of 18 continue to test much higher than the county average. Cases rose to 3,659 and children are testing positive at 13.4%.

COVID-19 deaths by age group in Manatee County:

Those over the age of 64 represent just 16% of the total cases, but 80% of the fatalities.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

Mark Young
Breaking News/Real Time Reporter Mark Young began his career in 1996 and has been with the Bradenton Herald since 2014. He has won more than a dozen awards over the years, including the coveted Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting from the Florida Press Club and for beat reporting from the Society for Professional Journalists to name a few. His reporting experience is as diverse as the communities he covers. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service