6 people in in Manatee School District catch COVID-19. Here are the affected campuses

Six people — five students and one employee — at six Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Friday. As a result, at least 103 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Abel Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures.

Anna Maria Elementary School: One positive student and 28 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School: One positive student and 10 exposures.

Manatee High School: One positive student and 20 exposures.

Oneco Elementary School: One positive employee and 17 exposures.

Williams Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures.

As of Friday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 17 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 15 at Parrish Community High School, 13 at Braden River High School and 10 each at Moody Elementary School and Palmetto High School.

The case at Anna Maria Elementary was the first at that school since the start of the second semester on Jan. 4

As of Friday, the district has reported a total of 224 coronavirus infections and at least 3,111 quarantines this semester 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.