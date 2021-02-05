Coronavirus

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID. State’s death toll keeps climbing

Manatee

COVID-19 has killed another Manatee County resident. The person was one of more than 200 Florida residents whose death from the disease was reported Friday, as the statewide death toll continues to climb.

There have been 506 residents killed in Manatee County by COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Across Florida, the deaths of 210 more residents and five non-non-residents were confirmed. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 27,457 residents and 456 non-residents who have died from the respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, another 11,543 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state has had a total of 1,763,873 people who have contracted the virus.

In Manatee County, there were 189 new infections reported on Friday. Local cases now total 29,230.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
