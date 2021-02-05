Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID. State’s death toll keeps climbing

COVID-19 has killed another Manatee County resident. The person was one of more than 200 Florida residents whose death from the disease was reported Friday, as the statewide death toll continues to climb.

There have been 506 residents killed in Manatee County by COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Across Florida, the deaths of 210 more residents and five non-non-residents were confirmed. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 27,457 residents and 456 non-residents who have died from the respiratory illness.

Meanwhile, another 11,543 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state has had a total of 1,763,873 people who have contracted the virus.

In Manatee County, there were 189 new infections reported on Friday. Local cases now total 29,230.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 25,158 to 25,251. The death toll remained at 651.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,427 to 3,445. The death toll remained at 67.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,614 to 2,628. The death toll remained at 24.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 102,337 to 102,944. The death toll increased from 1,342 to 1,352.





Pinellas County cases increased from 60,623 to 61,001. The death toll increased from 1,312 to 1,330.





This is a developing story and will be updated.