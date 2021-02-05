8 students in Manatee School District catch COVID-19. Here are the affected campuses

Eight students at three Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Tuesday. As a result, at least 103 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Moody Elementary School: Four positive students and 73 exposures.

Palmetto High School: One positive student and nine exposures.

Southeast High School: Three positive students and 21 exposures.

As of Thursday , the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 16 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 15 at Parrish Community High School, 13 at Braden River High School and 10 each at Moody Elementary School and Palmetto High School.

As of Thursday, the district has reported a total of 218 coronavirus infections and at least 2,988 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.