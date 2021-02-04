Winn Dixie will provide COVID-19 vaccines starting next week. Here are the details

Supermarket Winn-Dixie will begin distributing the coronavirus vaccine for free throughout Florida starting next week.

Parent company Southeast Grocers says its has received 8,100 Moderna vaccines, which it will distribute under the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and the Florida Deptartment of Health.

The vaccines will be distributed for free at select Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Harveys supermarkets in the state starting Thursday, Feb. 11.

The vaccines will initially be given to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and adults 65 and older, according to Florida guidelines.

A list of Winn-Dixie locations is not available yet, but a website is set up where customers can get more information and eventually schedule an appointment online, once locations become available.

That information is on the Winn-Dixie website.