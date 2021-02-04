Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills two more Manatee County residents. Infection count surpasses 29,000

COVID-19 has killed two more Manatee County residents. They are among the 228 deaths confirmed Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee County, there have been a total of 505 people killed by COVID-19.

Statewide, 27,247 Florida residents have been killed by the disease. The official number of non-residents killed in Florida decreased from 453 to 451 on Friday.

Statewide, there were 7,711 new coronavirus infections reported Thursday, bringing Florida’s total to 1,752,330.

There were 93 people in Manatee County who tested positive for the coronavirus. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been at least 29,041 people who have contracted the virus in Manatee County.

