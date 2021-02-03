6 test positive for COVID-19 in Manatee School District. Here are the affected campuses

Six people — five students and one employee — at six Manatee County public schools have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Tuesday. As a result, at least 32 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected student while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Bayshore High School: One positive student and seven exposures.

Daughtrey Elementary School: One positive employee. The number of exposures was pending the completion of contact tracing.

Jain Middle School: One positive student. The number of exposures was pending the completion of contact tracing.

Kinnan Elementary School: One positive student and seven exposures.

Palm View K-8 School: One positive student and seven exposures.

Palmetto HIgh School: One positive student and 11 exposures.

As of Wednesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 16 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by 15 at Parrish Community High School and 13 at Braden River High School.

As of Wednesday, the district has reported a total of 210 coronavirus infections and at least 2,860 quarantines this semester, which started Jan. 4To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.