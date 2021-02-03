Coronavirus

Only 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee. Florida’s death toll surpasses 27,000 residents

Manatee

Another 34 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 6,979 new infections confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

Along with Monday’s case count of 5,730, it is one of the lowest daily counts reported since November. Florida’s known number of COVID-19 cases have continued to trend downward since a massive spike following the holidays.

However, Florida’s volume of new cases and deaths remain high compared to other states. Over the last seven days, Florida recorded the third-most new cases and third-most new deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Deaths from the coronavirus in Florida remain elevated at some of the highest levels seen throughout the pandemic. On Tuesday, the state health department recorded the deaths of another 197 Florida residents and six non-residents. The number of Florida residents who have died from COVID-19 now totals 27,019;. he number of non-residents who have died in the state is 453.

No new deaths were recorded in Manatee County, where the death roll remained at 503.

Over the past week, an average of 7.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 7.9% the week prior and 9.5% a month ago.

As of Tuesday, a total of 18,952 people in Manatee County had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s vaccination report, and 8,683 people had been fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Surrounding counties

