Only 34 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee. Florida’s death toll surpasses 27,000 residents

Another 34 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 6,979 new infections confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

Along with Monday’s case count of 5,730, it is one of the lowest daily counts reported since November. Florida’s known number of COVID-19 cases have continued to trend downward since a massive spike following the holidays.

However, Florida’s volume of new cases and deaths remain high compared to other states. Over the last seven days, Florida recorded the third-most new cases and third-most new deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Deaths from the coronavirus in Florida remain elevated at some of the highest levels seen throughout the pandemic. On Tuesday, the state health department recorded the deaths of another 197 Florida residents and six non-residents. The number of Florida residents who have died from COVID-19 now totals 27,019;. he number of non-residents who have died in the state is 453.

No new deaths were recorded in Manatee County, where the death roll remained at 503.

Over the past week, an average of 7.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 7.9% the week prior and 9.5% a month ago.

As of Tuesday, a total of 18,952 people in Manatee County had received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the state’s vaccination report, and 8,683 people had been fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 28,914 to 28,948.





The death toll remained at 503.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,267 to 1,270.





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 7.7% to 2.9%.

1,280 cases (5% of all cases) and 171 deaths (34% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 27,155 to 27,635.





18,952 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 8,683 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 1,737,640 to 1,744,619.

The resident death toll rose from 26,822 to 27,019. The non-resident death toll rose from 447 to 453.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 8.3% to 7.8%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 1,747,761 to 1,788,326.





1,367,011 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 421,315 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 25,015 to 25,064. The death toll rose from 625 to 638.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,401 to 3,417. The death toll remained at 67.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,596 to 2,605. The death toll remained at 24.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 101,551 to 101,910. The death toll decreased from 1,317 to 1,336.





Pinellas County cases increased from 60,130 to 60,322. The death toll increased from 1,305 to 1,307.