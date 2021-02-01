COVID kills another Manatee resident. State reports lowest daily case count since November

A Manatee County resident is among the 206 Florida residents reported dead from COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health. as Florida Department of Health reports lowest daily count of cases since mid-November. That raises the county’s official death toll to 499.

There were 5,730 new coronavirus infections reported Monday in Florida. It was the lowest daily count since Nov. 12, when 5,607 new cases were added.

Since last March, there have been at least 1,727,107 cases of people in Florida infected with the virus.

In Manatee County, there were 113 new cases reported on Monday. Locally, there have been 28,702 people who have contracted the coronavirus.

Despite the lower case count, deaths remain high, with 206 Florida residents and eight non-residents whose deaths were confirmed Monday. According to official death tolls, there have been 26,686 Florida residents and 444 non-residents who have died from COVID-19.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 24,759 or 24,833. The death toll remained at 624.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,372 to 3,376. The death toll remained at 67.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,583 to 2,587. The death toll remained at 23.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 100,764 to 100,990. The death toll increased from 1,293 to 1,319.





Pinellas County cases increased from 59,475 to 59,716. The death toll increased from 1,289 to 1,304.





This is a developing story and will be updated.