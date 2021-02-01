Coronavirus

COVID kills another Manatee resident. State reports lowest daily case count since November

A Manatee County resident is among the 206 Florida residents reported dead from COVID-19 on Monday, according to the Florida Department of Health. as Florida Department of Health reports lowest daily count of cases since mid-November. That raises the county’s official death toll to 499.

There were 5,730 new coronavirus infections reported Monday in Florida. It was the lowest daily count since Nov. 12, when 5,607 new cases were added.

Since last March, there have been at least 1,727,107 cases of people in Florida infected with the virus.

In Manatee County, there were 113 new cases reported on Monday. Locally, there have been 28,702 people who have contracted the coronavirus.

Despite the lower case count, deaths remain high, with 206 Florida residents and eight non-residents whose deaths were confirmed Monday. According to official death tolls, there have been 26,686 Florida residents and 444 non-residents who have died from COVID-19.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
