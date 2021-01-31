Three more COVID deaths in Manatee County as Florida adds 120 deaths, 7,788 more cases

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Heath, and another 121 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Manatee County’s total number of cases since testing began now stands at 28,589, and resident deaths from the respiratory disease total 498.

Statewide, another 7,788 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday. The state health department also recorded the deaths of 119 more Florida residents and one additional non-resident.

Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 26,479 residents and 436 non-residents. It remains the fourth-highest number of fatalities in the nation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the third-most new COVID-19 cases and third-most deaths of any state, according to the CDC.

Positivity rates in Manatee County are down from earlier this month, according to data from the state health department’s county-specific report.

Over the last week, an average of 8.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to testing data. That compares to 8.4% the week prior and 10.1% a month ago.

The number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Manatee County increased by more than 5,300 over the last week, including 1,753 people who received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 3,580 who completed the course of vaccination.

Statewide, 314,528 people were considered fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of Saturday.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 28,468 to 28,589. (1,208 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll increased from 495 to 498. (It increased by 11 over the past week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,262 to 1,263. (44 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 6.2% to 3.6%.

1,233 cases (4% of all cases) and 168 deaths (34% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 26,396 to 26,590. (It increased by 5,333 over the last week.)





20,857 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 5,733 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,713,589 to 1,721,377.

The resident death toll rose from 26,360 to 26,479. The non-resident death toll rose from 435 to 436.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 6.6% to 5.5%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 1,651,366 to 1,678,944.





1,364,416 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 314,528 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding Counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 24,645 to 24,759. The death toll remained at 624.

Pinellas County cases increased from 59,207 to 59,475. The death toll increased from 1,288 to 1,289.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 100,334 to 100,764. The death toll remained at 1,293.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,569 to 2,583. The death toll remained at 23.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,363 to 3,372. The death toll remained at 67.