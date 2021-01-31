Coronavirus

Three more COVID deaths in Manatee County as Florida adds 120 deaths, 7,788 more cases

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Heath, and another 121 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Manatee County’s total number of cases since testing began now stands at 28,589, and resident deaths from the respiratory disease total 498.

Statewide, another 7,788 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Sunday. The state health department also recorded the deaths of 119 more Florida residents and one additional non-resident.

Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 26,479 residents and 436 non-residents. It remains the fourth-highest number of fatalities in the nation, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the third-most new COVID-19 cases and third-most deaths of any state, according to the CDC.

Positivity rates in Manatee County are down from earlier this month, according to data from the state health department’s county-specific report.

Over the last week, an average of 8.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to testing data. That compares to 8.4% the week prior and 10.1% a month ago.

The number of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Manatee County increased by more than 5,300 over the last week, including 1,753 people who received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 3,580 who completed the course of vaccination.

Statewide, 314,528 people were considered fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus as of Saturday.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
