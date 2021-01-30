308 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Manatee County. More than 15,000 added statewide

Florida health officials on Saturday reported 308 new cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County, bringing the total number of infections since the outbreak to 28,468.

Statewide, there were 15,019 new cases reported and another 106 Floridians have lost their lives to the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. There were no new deaths reported in Manatee County leaving the death toll at 495. Health officials reduced the death tolls in both Sarasota and Pinellas counties.

Cases in Florida since the outbreak surpassed 1.7 million on Saturday with the total number of infections now at 1,713,589.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is about 6.2% with the 308 positive cases locally coming from 4,918 test results submitted.

In the state’s weekly report on long-term care facility deaths in Manatee County, there was an increase of one since last week bringing the total number of deaths linked back to those facilities to 162, though those facilities represent just 4% of the overall local cases.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County have suffered the lion’s share of the fatalities, representing just 18% of the total cases but 80% of the fatalities.

Pediatric cases climbed to 3,472 on Saturday and those under the age of 18 continue to test at a much higher positivity rate with the most recent report showing a 13.5% positivity rate, more than double the county average.

Vaccinations in Manatee County as of Friday increased to 25,208, but only 5,175 are reported as having completed the two-shot vaccination series.

Manatee County cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 28,160 to 28,468.

The death toll remained at 495.

The number of hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,261 to 1,262.

The number of men infected since the outbreak is 12,907 compared to 14,722 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 6.2%.

Florida cases from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,698,570 to 1,713,589.

The death toll increased from 26,254 to 26,360, not including 435 nonresidents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 6.62%.

Surrounding Counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 24,353 to 24,645. The death toll was reduced from 628 to 624.

Pinellas County cases increased from 58,591 to 59,207. The death toll was reduced from 1,290 to 1,288.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 99,421 to 100,334. The death toll remained at 1,293.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,555 to 2,569. The death toll remained at 23.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,350 to 3,363. The death toll increased from 66 to 67.