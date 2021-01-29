Seven more Manatee County public school students have COVID-19. These are their schools

Seven more Manatee County public school students at six campuses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Friday. As a result, 118 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected person while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Buffalo Creek Middle School: two positive students and 50 exposures.

Manatee High School: one positive student and 13 exposures.

Moody Elementary School: one positive student and 18 exposures.

Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 20 exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School: One positive student and three exposures.

Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and 14 exposures.

As of Friday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 14 — has been reported at Manatee High School and Parrish Community High School, followed by Braden River High School, with 13 Three other schools have had eight cases each — Bashaw Elementary, Palmetto High and Prine Elementary.

As of Friday, the district has reported a total of 180 coronavirus infections and 2,517 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.