Coronavirus
Seven more Manatee County public school students have COVID-19. These are their schools
Seven more Manatee County public school students at six campuses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Friday. As a result, 118 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected person while at school.
The newest cases were reported at:
- Buffalo Creek Middle School: two positive students and 50 exposures.
- Manatee High School: one positive student and 13 exposures.
- Moody Elementary School: one positive student and 18 exposures.
- Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 20 exposures.
- Palmetto Elementary School: One positive student and three exposures.
- Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and 14 exposures.
As of Friday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 14 — has been reported at Manatee High School and Parrish Community High School, followed by Braden River High School, with 13 Three other schools have had eight cases each — Bashaw Elementary, Palmetto High and Prine Elementary.
As of Friday, the district has reported a total of 180 coronavirus infections and 2,517 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.
Comments