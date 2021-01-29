236 new COVID-19 cases in Manatee County. Florida reports almost 11,000 infections

Manatee County has another 236 people who’ve been infected by the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. Statewide, 10,976 new cases were reported Friday.

In Manatee County, there have been 28,160 people who have contracted the coronavirus. In Florida, cases total 1,698,570.

The deaths of 219 Florida residents and 10 non-residents from COVID-19 were also confirmed by the health department.. Since the start of the pandemic, COVID-19 has killed 26,254 residents and 431 non-residents in Florida.

On Friday, no new deaths were verified in Manatee County, where the official death toll of residents who have died from COVID-19 is 495.

The latest new local cases were all local residents with a median age of 37, according to the health department. These latest results had a 14.7% positivity rate.

Hospitalizations because of COVID-19 continue to slowly decline in Florida. On Friday, there were 6,378 people hospitalized with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for their admission across the state, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration. That was an about 3% less than on Thursday and about 8% less from a week earlier.

Manatee County also saw some improvements on Friday with 78 patients admitted to local hospitals because of COVID-19, bout 7% less than on Thursday and about 15% less from a week earlier.

Fourteen of the patients with COVID-19 were being treated in an ICU, according to data collected by public safety officials.

The county’s three general hospitals, Blake Medical Center, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital, had 91 available beds on Friday afternoon, including nine ICU beds, according to AHCA. That figure does not account for available staffing.

But both Blake Medical Center and Lakewood Ranch Medical Center were nearly at capacity given their staffing levels on Friday morning, according to the county’s data.

Blake Medical Center had seven available and staffed beds, including three ICU beds, while Blake Medical Center had only two available and staffed beds, including one ICU bed. Another 10 people were waiting in the emergency room at Blake Medical Center for a bed to become available so they could be admitted.

Manatee Memorial Hospital does not report this data to the county.

As of Friday morning, there were 20,033 people in Manatee County who have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the health department. Another 5,175 people have been fully inoculated.

Statewide, there have been 1,332,746 who have received the initial dose of a vaccine while 273,249 have received both shots.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 24,119 to 24,353. The death toll rose from 615 to 628.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,339 to 3,350. The death toll remained at 66.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,546 to 2,555. The death toll remained at 23.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 98,900 to 99,421. The death toll rose from 1,285 to 1,293.





Pinellas County cases increased from 58,125 to 58,591. The death toll rose from 1,276 to 1,290.