10 more Manatee County public school students have COVID-19. These are their schools

Ten more Manatee County public school students at nine campuses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Thursday. As a result, 138 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected person while at school.

The newest cases were reported at:

Ballard Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures.

Bayshore Elementary School: One positive student and 23 exposures.

Bayshore High School: One positive student and nine exposures.

Braden River High School: One positive student and eight exposures.

Gullett Elementary School: One positive student and 21 exposures.

Lee Middle School: One positive student and 13 exposures.

Manatee Technical College: One positive student and 19 exposures.

Palmetto High School: One positive student and 20 exposures.

Parrish Community HIgh School: Two postive students and 21 exposures.

As of Wednesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 14 — has been reported at Parrish Community High School, followed by Braden River High School and Manatee High School, with 13 each. Three other schools have had eight cases each — Bashaw Elementary, Palmetto High and Prine Elementary.

As of Wednesday, the district has reported a total of 173 coronavirus infections and 2,399 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.