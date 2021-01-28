Coronavirus
10 more Manatee County public school students have COVID-19. These are their schools
Ten more Manatee County public school students at nine campuses have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Manatee County School District reported Thursday. As a result, 138 people were sent into quarantine because they were directly exposed to an infected person while at school.
The newest cases were reported at:
- Ballard Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures.
- Bayshore Elementary School: One positive student and 23 exposures.
- Bayshore High School: One positive student and nine exposures.
- Braden River High School: One positive student and eight exposures.
- Gullett Elementary School: One positive student and 21 exposures.
- Lee Middle School: One positive student and 13 exposures.
- Manatee Technical College: One positive student and 19 exposures.
- Palmetto High School: One positive student and 20 exposures.
- Parrish Community HIgh School: Two postive students and 21 exposures.
As of Wednesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 14 — has been reported at Parrish Community High School, followed by Braden River High School and Manatee High School, with 13 each. Three other schools have had eight cases each — Bashaw Elementary, Palmetto High and Prine Elementary.
As of Wednesday, the district has reported a total of 173 coronavirus infections and 2,399 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.
