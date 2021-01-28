COVID-19 kills two more Manatee County residents. State reports more than 200 deaths

Another two Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Thursday.

There have been 495 local residents who have died since the start of the pandemic, according to state health department’s official death toll.

Statewide, the deaths of 202 residents and five non-residents from COVID-19 were confirmed on Thursday. Since last March, there have been 26,035 residents and 421 non-residents who have died from COVID-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, another 11,423 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Infections in Florida now total 1,687,594.

Locally, there were 208 new cases reported on Thursday. In total, there have been 27,924 people who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus in Manatee County.

Hospitalizations across the state continued on an overall downward trend. On Thursday, there were 6,568 patients admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 as a primary diagnosis and reason for their admission, according to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration, a decline of nearly 7% from a week earlier.

In Manatee County, hospitalizations rose. On Thursday, there were 84 patients hospitalized because of COVID-19, according to AHCA. That’s 10% less than a week earlier.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 24,042 to 24,119. The death toll rose from 610 to 615.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,323 to 3,339. The death toll remained at 66.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,519 to 2,546. The death toll remained at 23.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 98,230 to 98,900. The death toll rose from 1,270 to 1,285.





Pinellas County cases increased from 57,774 to 58,125. The death toll rose from 1,269 to 1,276.





This is a developing story and will be updated.