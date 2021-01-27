Coronavirus

More COVID-19 infections reported at these six Manatee County public schools

Special to the Herald

The Manatee County School District on Wednesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases and at least 110 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of six campuses.. Seven of those who tested positive are students, and one was an employee.

The newest cases were reported at:

As of Wednesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 13 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by Braden River High School Parrish Community High School, with 12 each.

As of Wednesday, the district has reported a total of 160 coronavirus infections and 2,170 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service