More COVID-19 infections reported at these six Manatee County public schools

The Manatee County School District on Wednesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases and at least 110 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of six campuses.. Seven of those who tested positive are students, and one was an employee.

The newest cases were reported at:

Bashaw Elementary School: Two positive students and 47 exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School: Two positive students and 38 exposures.

Rogers-Garden Elementary School: One positive employee and seven exposures.

Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and two exposures.

Southeast High School: One positive student and 12 exposures.

Willis Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures.

As of Wednesday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 13 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by Braden River High School Parrish Community High School, with 12 each.

As of Wednesday, the district has reported a total of 160 coronavirus infections and 2,170 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.