Sarasota bus driver tests positive for COVID. Officials urge riders to watch for symptoms

A bus driver employed by Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT), which also serves parts of Manatee County, has tested positive for COVID-19, Sarasota County government announced on Wednesday.

Health officials are urging members of the public who rode certain routes when the driver was on duty to watch for symptoms of a novel coronavirus infection.

People who rode the following routes could have possibly been exposed, according to Sarasota County:

SCAT riders who develop symptoms or think that they may have been exposed can contact the Florida Department of Health’s Sarasota office for more options, or visit one of the state-run COVID-19 testing sites in the area to get a free test.

Free, state-run testing is currently available in Sarasota and Manatee counties at:

COVID-19 symptoms can appear two-14 days after exposure, according to the CDC, and include:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SCAT has suspended fares to limit interactions between people, and the transit agency is continuing to urge that all riders use masks, enter buses through rear doors and social distance when possible. SCAT buses are sanitized nightly as well as cleaned throughout the day, according to Sarasota County.

