Sarasota bus driver tests positive for COVID. Officials urge riders to watch for symptoms

A bus driver employed by Sarasota County Area Transit (SCAT), which also serves parts of Manatee County, has tested positive for COVID-19, Sarasota County government announced on Wednesday.

Health officials are urging members of the public who rode certain routes when the driver was on duty to watch for symptoms of a novel coronavirus infection.

People who rode the following routes could have possibly been exposed, according to Sarasota County:

Route 6, 2:00 p.m. to 9:50 p.m. Jan. 18-21. The route connects downtown Sarasota, Ed Smith Stadium, Beneva Road and Sarasota Square Mall.

Route 14, 2:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Jan. 16. The route connects downtown Sarasota, Bee Ridge Road and Siesta Key Mall.

SCAT riders who develop symptoms or think that they may have been exposed can contact the Florida Department of Health’s Sarasota office for more options, or visit one of the state-run COVID-19 testing sites in the area to get a free test.

Free, state-run testing is currently available in Sarasota and Manatee counties at:

5400 Bradenton Road, Sarasota.

Robert L. Taylor Center, 1845 34th St., Sarasota.

Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Boulevard, Palmetto.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear two-14 days after exposure, according to the CDC, and include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

During the COVID-19 pandemic, SCAT has suspended fares to limit interactions between people, and the transit agency is continuing to urge that all riders use masks, enter buses through rear doors and social distance when possible. SCAT buses are sanitized nightly as well as cleaned throughout the day, according to Sarasota County.