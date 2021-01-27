Coronavirus

Florida reports 8,408 new coronavirus infections. 75 of them are in Manatee County

Manatee

Another 75 Manatee County residents have contracted the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. Statewide, 8,408 new cases were reported Wednesday.

Local infections now total 27,716. Statewide, cases total 1,676,171.

The deaths of 160 residents and nine non-residents from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 25,833 residents and 416 non-residents killed by COVID-19 in Florida.

In Manatee County, there were no new COVID deaths reported Wednesday. The official death toll of residents killed still stands at 493.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

