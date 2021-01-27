Florida reports 8,408 new coronavirus infections. 75 of them are in Manatee County

Another 75 Manatee County residents have contracted the coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health. Statewide, 8,408 new cases were reported Wednesday.

Local infections now total 27,716. Statewide, cases total 1,676,171.

The deaths of 160 residents and nine non-residents from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Wednesday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 25,833 residents and 416 non-residents killed by COVID-19 in Florida.

In Manatee County, there were no new COVID deaths reported Wednesday. The official death toll of residents killed still stands at 493.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 23,963 to 24,042. The death toll rose from 606 to 610.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,313 to 3,323. The death toll remained at 66.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,512 to 2,519. The death toll remained at 23.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 97,809 to 98,230. The death toll rose from 1,258 to 1,270.

Pinellas County cases increased from 57,493 to 57,774. The death toll rose from 1,263 to 1,269.

This is a developing story and will be updated.