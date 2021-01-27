More-contagious COVID variant concentrated in South Florida but widespread, data shows

An emerging and more-contagious version of the COVID virus is circulating in 19 Florida counties, spanning the Panhandle to South Florida, new data indicates, and Miami-Dade and Broward counties had the highest number of known cases.

The Florida Department of Health says it is now examining about 200 samples of the COVID virus on average every week to look for mutations in the virus, roughly quadrupling the pace it had set during the course of the pandemic, according to information the agency provided to the Miami Herald on Wednesday.

Since late December — before health officials first announced that the U.K. strain, or B.1.1.7, was discovered in Martin County on New Years Day — researchers have examined about 500 samples of the virus from patients throughout the state and found 92 cases of the strain, which is thought to be significantly more contagious and slightly deadlier than the initial version of the virus.

What’s most concerning is the pace at which officials are discovering the virus, said Marco Salemi, a University of Florida professor and molecular biologist who has been studying the spread of infectious diseases for 30 years.

“It’s quite disturbing, actually,” Salemi said. “I didn’t think the situation was this one — 20% of 500 samples collected in basically the last 30 days? It worries me.”

Public health officials are stressing that the U.K. variant is still thought to be equally susceptible to vaccines, physicial distancing and masks.

The widespread geography of 92 cases was also noteworthy, with the variant identified in 19 different counties. South Florida counties represented the bulk of cases: Broward with 28, Miami-Dade with 23 and Palm Beach with 9. Officials discovered seven cases in Hillsborough, six in Seminole, and four in Pinellas counties. They discovered two cases in Lee and Osceola counties, and one case in Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, Escambia, Hendry, Martin, Pasco, Polk, Sumter, Suwannee and Volusia.

“It’s circulating, and it’s clearly circulating in all areas,” Salemi said.

This story will be updated.