More COVID-19 cases reported at these Manatee County public schools

The Manatee County School District on Monday reported seven new COVID-19 cases and at least 89 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of five campuses.. Six of those who tested positive are students, and one was an employee.

The newest cases were reported at:

Abel Elementary School: One positive student and two exposures.

Braden River High School: Three positive students and 44 exposures.

Gullett Elementary School: One positive employee and two exposures.

Miller Elementary School: One positive student and 22 exposures.

Rogers-Garden Elementary School: One positive student and 19 exposures.

The case at Abel Elementary School was the first at that campus since the start of the second semester, on Jan. 4. As of Monday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 13 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by Braden River High School Parrish Community High School, with 12 each.

As of Monday, the district has reported a total of 152 coronavirus infections and 2,060 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.