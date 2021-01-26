COVID-19 kills 5 more Manatee County residents. 177 new infections reported

Five more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday.

The official COVID-19 death toll in Manatee County now stands at 493.

Across the state, there were a total of 227 residents and four non-residents confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 25,673 Florida residents and 407 non-residents who have died from the coronavirus.

The state health department also announced 9,594 new coronavirus infections across the state. Infections in Florida now total 1,667,763.

In Manatee County, there were 177 new coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday, raising the local total of cases to 27,641.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 23,878 to 23,963. The death toll rose remained at 606.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,302 to 3,313. The death toll remained at 66.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,503 to 2,512. The death toll remained at 23.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 97,288 to 97,809. The death toll rose from 1,250 to 1,258.

Pinellas County cases increased from 57,197 to 57,493. The death toll rose from 1,252 to 1,263.