20 more students in Manatee School District test positive for the coronavirus

The Manatee County School District on Monday reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and at least 240 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of 18 campuses.. Twenty of those who tested positive are students, and three are employees.

The newest cases were reported at:

Ballard Elementary School: One positive student and 15 exposures. Braden River Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures. Daughtrey Elementary School: One positive employee and 20 exposures. Gullet Elementary School, One positive student and eight exposures. Johnson K-8 School: One positive student. The number of exposures was listed as “pending.” King Middle School: One positive student and 10 exposures. Lakewood Ranch High School: One positive student and 11 exposures. Manatee High School: Three positive students and 27 exposures. Manatee Technical College (all campuses): One positive student and three exposures. Matzke Support Center: One positive employee and three exposures. Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 22 exposures.



Palm View K-8 School: One positive employee and three exposures. Palmetto High School: One positive student and seven exposures. Parrish Community High School: Three positive students and 46 exposures Prine Elementary School: One positive student and 24 exposures. Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and 20 exposures. Southeast High School: Two positive students. The number of exposures was listed as “pending.” Tara Elementary School: One positive student and five exposures.

The cases at Braden River, Daughtrey and Gullett elemntaries were the first at those schools since the start of the second semester, on Jan. 4. As of Monday, the highest number COVID-19 cases this semester — 13 — has been reported at Manatee High School, followed by Parrish Community High School (12) and Braden River High School (9).

As of Monday, the district has reported a total of 141 coronavirus infections and 1,882 quarantines this semester. To read the number of cases and exposures at each campus, go to the school district’s online dashboard at manateeschools.net.