COVID-19 takes another life in Manatee County. Florida adds 8,720 cases

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Manatee County now totals 488 residents.

Statewide, the health department recorded the deaths of 153 more Florida residents and three additional non-residents on Monday. Florida’s death toll from COVID-19, which remains the fourth-highest in the nation, now numbers 25,446 residents and 403 non-residents.

The state health department also confirmed Monday that another 83 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That brings the total number of local infections since testing began to 27,464, a number that includes 500 non-residents.

The new Manatee County cases were among 8,720 new cases recorded statewide. New case loads and positivity rates have declined statewide after a spike following the holidays. However, they still remain among the highest levels recorded during the pandemic.

The roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations continues at a slow pace across the state as supplies remain limited. As of Sunday, over 1.2 million people in Florida had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but only 157,972 had been fully inoculated.

In Manatee County, 19,545 had received a first dose, while just 2,228 had been fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 27,381 to 27,464.





The death toll increased from 487 to 488.





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,219 to 1,221.





The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 21,257 to 21,773.

19,545 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,228 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 1,649,449 to 1,658,169.

The resident death toll rose from 25,293 to 25,446. The non-resident death toll rose from 400 to 403.





The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 1,379,502 to 1,407,411.

1,249,439 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 157,972 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 23,806 to 23,878. The death toll rose from 605 to 606.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,299 to 3,302. The death toll remained at 66.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,496 to 2,503. The death toll rose from 22 to 23.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 96,795 to 97,288. The death toll rose from 1,238 to 1,250.

Pinellas County cases increased from 56,935 to 57,197. The death toll rose from 1,224 to 1,252.