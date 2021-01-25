Coronavirus

COVID-19 takes another life in Manatee County. Florida adds 8,720 cases

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The death toll from the coronavirus in Manatee County now totals 488 residents.

Statewide, the health department recorded the deaths of 153 more Florida residents and three additional non-residents on Monday. Florida’s death toll from COVID-19, which remains the fourth-highest in the nation, now numbers 25,446 residents and 403 non-residents.

The state health department also confirmed Monday that another 83 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. That brings the total number of local infections since testing began to 27,464, a number that includes 500 non-residents.

The new Manatee County cases were among 8,720 new cases recorded statewide. New case loads and positivity rates have declined statewide after a spike following the holidays. However, they still remain among the highest levels recorded during the pandemic.

The roll out of COVID-19 vaccinations continues at a slow pace across the state as supplies remain limited. As of Sunday, over 1.2 million people in Florida had received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but only 157,972 had been fully inoculated.

In Manatee County, 19,545 had received a first dose, while just 2,228 had been fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Surrounding counties:

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service