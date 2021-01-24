Three more COVID deaths and 157 more cases in Manatee County. State adds 9,535 new cases

Another three Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 157 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 9,535 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 129 more Florida residents and three more non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 25,293 residents and 400 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the third-most new cases of COVID-19 and the fourth-most new COVID-19 deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County has now had 27,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began, and resident deaths number 487.

Over the last week, an average of 8.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to state health department data. That compares to 8.1% the week prior.

There are 19,104 people that have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County and 2,153 people that have been fully inoculated, according to the state health department’s daily vaccine report.

Statewide, over 1.3 million people have received a first dose, but only 155,314 have been fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 27,224 to 27,381. (1,279 new cases were recorded over the past week.)





The death toll increased from 484 to 487. (It increased by 30 over the past week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,217 to 1,219. (44 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)





Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.2% to 8.2%.

1,178 cases (4% of all cases) and 167 deaths (34% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 20,771 to 21,257.

19,104 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,153 have been fully inoculated.





Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,639,914 to 1,649,449.

The resident death toll rose from 25,164 to 25,293. The non-resident death toll rose from 397 to 400.





Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.6% to 8.3%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 1,479,622 to 1,379,502.





1,224,188 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 155,314 have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 23,718 to 23,806. The death toll rose from 602 to 605.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,279 to 3,299. The death toll remained at 66.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,487 to 2,496. The death toll remained at 22.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 96,338 to 96,795. The death toll rose from 1,233 to 1,238.

Pinellas County cases increased from 56,564 to 56,935. The death toll rose from 1,220 to 1,224.