Coronavirus

Three more COVID deaths and 157 more cases in Manatee County. State adds 9,535 new cases

Manatee

Another three Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 157 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 9,535 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 129 more Florida residents and three more non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 25,293 residents and 400 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida recorded the third-most new cases of COVID-19 and the fourth-most new COVID-19 deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County has now had 27,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began, and resident deaths number 487.

Over the last week, an average of 8.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to state health department data. That compares to 8.1% the week prior.

There are 19,104 people that have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County and 2,153 people that have been fully inoculated, according to the state health department’s daily vaccine report.

Statewide, over 1.3 million people have received a first dose, but only 155,314 have been fully inoculated.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties:

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
