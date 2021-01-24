Coronavirus
Three more COVID deaths and 157 more cases in Manatee County. State adds 9,535 new cases
Another three Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 157 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
They were among 9,535 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Sunday.
The state health department also confirmed the deaths of 129 more Florida residents and three more non-residents from COVID-19. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now totals 25,293 residents and 400 non-residents.
Over the last week, Florida recorded the third-most new cases of COVID-19 and the fourth-most new COVID-19 deaths of any state, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Manatee County has now had 27,381 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since testing began, and resident deaths number 487.
Over the last week, an average of 8.2% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases, according to state health department data. That compares to 8.1% the week prior.
There are 19,104 people that have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Manatee County and 2,153 people that have been fully inoculated, according to the state health department’s daily vaccine report.
Statewide, over 1.3 million people have received a first dose, but only 155,314 have been fully inoculated.
Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday
- Cases increased from 27,224 to 27,381. (1,279 new cases were recorded over the past week.)
- The death toll increased from 484 to 487. (It increased by 30 over the past week.)
- Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,217 to 1,219. (44 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)
Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.2% to 8.2%.
- 1,178 cases (4% of all cases) and 167 deaths (34% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.
- The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 20,771 to 21,257.
- 19,104 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,153 have been fully inoculated.
Florida from Saturday to Sunday
- Cases increased from 1,639,914 to 1,649,449.
- The resident death toll rose from 25,164 to 25,293. The non-resident death toll rose from 397 to 400.
Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases increased from 6.6% to 8.3%.
- The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 1,479,622 to 1,379,502.
1,224,188 people have received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 155,314 have been fully inoculated.
Surrounding counties:
- Sarasota County cases increased from 23,718 to 23,806. The death toll rose from 602 to 605.
- Desoto County cases increased from 3,279 to 3,299. The death toll remained at 66.
- Hardee County cases increased from 2,487 to 2,496. The death toll remained at 22.
- Hillsborough County cases increased from 96,338 to 96,795. The death toll rose from 1,233 to 1,238.
- Pinellas County cases increased from 56,564 to 56,935. The death toll rose from 1,220 to 1,224.
