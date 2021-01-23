Coronavirus

New coronavirus infections reported at these 8 Manatee County school campuses

Herald staff report

The Manatee County School District on Friday reported nine new COVID-19 cases and at least 177 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of eight campuses.. Eight of those who tested positive are students, and one is an employee

The newest cases were reported at:

As of Wednesday, the district has reported a total of 109 infections and at least 1,365 quarantines.

Those cases have been at:

