New coronavirus infections reported at these 8 Manatee County school campuses

The Manatee County School District on Friday reported nine new COVID-19 cases and at least 177 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of eight campuses.. Eight of those who tested positive are students, and one is an employee

The newest cases were reported at:

Bashaw Elementary School: One positive student and 11 exposures.

Braden River High School: One positive student and 24 exposures.

Moody Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 18 exposures.

Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 34 exposures.

Palm View K-8 School: One positive student and 12 exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures.

Palmetto High School: One positive student and nine exposures.

Sea Breeze Elementary Schoo: One positive student and 51 exposures.

As of Wednesday, the district has reported a total of 109 infections and at least 1,365 quarantines.

Those cases have been at: