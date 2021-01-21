More coronavirus infections found in Manatee County schools. Here are the campuses

The Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases and at least 66 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of eight campuses.. Six of those who tested positive are students, and two were employees

The newest cases were reported at:

Bashaw Elementary School: One positive employee and six exposures.

Freedom Elementary School: One positive student and three exposures.

Horizons Academy: One positive student and 17 exposures.

Jain Middle School: One positive student. The number of exposures had not been determined, according to the school district.

Matzke Support Center: One positive employee and one exposure.

Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 22 exposures.

Palmetto High School: One positive student and 12 exposures.

Sugg Middle School: One postive student and five exposures.

As of Wednesday, the district has reported a total of 109 infections and at least 1,341 quarantines.

