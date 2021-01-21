Coronavirus
More coronavirus infections found in Manatee County schools. Here are the campuses
The Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases and at least 66 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of eight campuses.. Six of those who tested positive are students, and two were employees
The newest cases were reported at:
- Bashaw Elementary School: One positive employee and six exposures.
- Freedom Elementary School: One positive student and three exposures.
- Horizons Academy: One positive student and 17 exposures.
- Jain Middle School: One positive student. The number of exposures had not been determined, according to the school district.
- Matzke Support Center: One positive employee and one exposure.
- Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 22 exposures.
- Palmetto High School: One positive student and 12 exposures.
- Sugg Middle School: One postive student and five exposures.
As of Wednesday, the district has reported a total of 109 infections and at least 1,341 quarantines.
Those cases have been at:
- Ballard Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.
- Bashaw Elementary School: Two positive students, three positive employee and 58 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 12, Jan. 13 Jan. 19 and Jan. 21.
- Bayshore Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 44 exposures, in reports on Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Bayshore High School: Three positive students and 17 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11 and Jan. 19.
- Braden River High School: Eight positive students and 103 exposures, in reports on Jan. 7, Jan. 11, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Braden River Middle School: Two positive students and 18 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12 and Jan. 19.
- Buffalo Creek Middle School: Four positive students and 49 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 12, Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.
- Freedom Elementary School: Two positive students and 16 exposures, in reports on Jan. 15 and Jan. 21.
- Horizons Academy: One positive student and 17 exposures, in a report on Jan. 21.
Jain Middle School: Three positive students and at least 53 exposures, in reports on Jan. 19, Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
- Johnson K-8 School: Three positive students and 11 exposures, in reports on Jan 7, Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.
King Middle School: One positive student and 13 exposures, in a report on Jan. 20.
- Kinnan Elementary School: Three positive students and 41 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.
Lakewood Ranch High School: Three positive students and 33 exposures, in reports on Jan. 6, Jan. 11 and Jan. 19.
Lee Middle School: Two positive students and nine exposures, in reports on Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.
Lincoln Memorial Academy: One positive employee and three exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.
Manatee Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.
- Manatee High School: Eight positive students, one positive employee and 110 exposures, between reports on Jan. 4, Jan. 5, Jan. 11 Jan. 12, Jan. 13, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Manatee Technical College (all campuses): One positive student and 12 exposures, in a report on Jan. 15.
- Matzke Support Center: Four positive employees and at least 62 exposures, in reports between Jan. 5, Jan. 11,. Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
Miller Elementary School: One positive student and 10 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Moody Elementary School: One positive student and 11 exposures, in a report on Jan. 7.
Nolan Middle School: four positive students and 88 exposures, between reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 15 , Jan. 20 and Jan. 21.
Palm View K-8 School: Five positive students and 82 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12, Jan. 13, Jan. 14, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
Palmetto High School: Five positive students and 53 exposures, in reports on Jan. 7, Jan. 15, Jan. 19 and Jan. 21.
- Parrish Community High School: Seven positive students and 102 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12, Jan. 13, Jan. 15, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
Prine Elementary School: Six positive students, one employee and 78 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 13, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 34 exposures, in reports on Jan. 15 and Jan. 20.
- Samoset Elementary School: Three positive employees and 13 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8, Jan. 11 and Jan. 13.
- Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and nine exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Southeast High School: Three positive students and 21 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Sugg Middle School: Two positive students and six exposures, in reports on Jan. 12 and Jan. 21.
- Tara Elementary School: One positive student and seven exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Williams Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 33 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Willis Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 13.
