More coronavirus infections found in Manatee County schools. Here are the campuses

Herald staff report

The Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases and at least 66 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of eight campuses.. Six of those who tested positive are students, and two were employees

The newest cases were reported at:

As of Wednesday, the district has reported a total of 109 infections and at least 1,341 quarantines.

Those cases have been at:

