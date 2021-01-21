Manatee County has 153 new cases of coronavirus. Florida reports 12,873 cases

Manatee County has 153 more people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, as 12,873 new cases were reported across the state on Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

There have now been 26,755 people in or from Manatee County who’ve tested positive since the start of the pandemic. The state’s caseload of infections now totals 1,613,884.

The deaths of 161 residents and two non-residents from COVID-19 were also confirmed in the latest data from the state health department. In Florida, there have been 24,739 residents and 389 non-residents that have been killed by COVID-19.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Manatee County on Thursday, where the official death toll now stands at 464.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 23,037 to 23,227. The death toll remained at 563.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,241 to 3,254. The death toll rose from 67 to 68.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,442 to 2,456. The death toll remained at 22.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 94,012 to 94,870. The death toll rose from 1,198 to 1,215.





Pinellas County cases increased from 55,241 to 55,564. The death toll rose from 1,206 to 1,208.





This is a developing story and will be updated.