Manatee County has 153 new cases of coronavirus. Florida reports 12,873 cases

Manatee County has 153 more people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, as 12,873 new cases were reported across the state on Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

There have now been 26,755 people in or from Manatee County who’ve tested positive since the start of the pandemic. The state’s caseload of infections now totals 1,613,884.

The deaths of 161 residents and two non-residents from COVID-19 were also confirmed in the latest data from the state health department. In Florida, there have been 24,739 residents and 389 non-residents that have been killed by COVID-19.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Manatee County on Thursday, where the official death toll now stands at 464.

Surrounding counties:

