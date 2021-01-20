Manatee County schools report more COVID-19 cases, exposures at these campuses

The Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases and 93 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of eight campuses.. Five of those who tested positive are students, and three were employees

The newest cases were reported at:

Jain Middle School: One positive student and 24 exposures.

King Middle School: One positive student and 13 exposures.

Matzke Support Center: One positive employee and one exposure.

Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 22 exposures.

Palm View K-8 School: One positive student and three exposures.

Parrish Community High School: One positive student and 11 exposures.

Prine Elementary School: One positive employee and 10 exposures.

Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School: One positive employee and nine exposures.

As of Wednesday, the first day back to classes after the three-day weekend for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the district has reported a total of 101 infections and at 1,275 quarantines.

Those cases have been at:

Ballard Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.