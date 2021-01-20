Coronavirus

Manatee County schools report more COVID-19 cases, exposures at these campuses

Herald staff report

The Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases and 93 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of eight campuses.. Five of those who tested positive are students, and three were employees

The newest cases were reported at:

As of Wednesday, the first day back to classes after the three-day weekend for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the district has reported a total of 101 infections and at 1,275 quarantines.

Those cases have been at:

Ballard Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service