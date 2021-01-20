Coronavirus
Manatee County schools report more COVID-19 cases, exposures at these campuses
The Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases and 93 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of eight campuses.. Five of those who tested positive are students, and three were employees
The newest cases were reported at:
- Jain Middle School: One positive student and 24 exposures.
- King Middle School: One positive student and 13 exposures.
- Matzke Support Center: One positive employee and one exposure.
- Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 22 exposures.
- Palm View K-8 School: One positive student and three exposures.
- Parrish Community High School: One positive student and 11 exposures.
- Prine Elementary School: One positive employee and 10 exposures.
- Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School: One positive employee and nine exposures.
As of Wednesday, the first day back to classes after the three-day weekend for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the district has reported a total of 101 infections and at 1,275 quarantines.
Those cases have been at:
Ballard Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.
- Bashaw Elementary School: Two positive students, two positive employee and 52 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 12, Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.
- Bayshore Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 44 exposures, in reports on Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Bayshore High School: Three positive students and 17 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11 and Jan. 19.
- Braden River High School: Eight positive students and 103 exposures, in reports on Jan. 7, Jan. 11, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Braden River Middle School: Two positive students and 18 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12 and Jan. 19.
- Buffalo Creek Middle School: Four positive students and 49 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 12, Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.
- Freedom Elementary School: One positive student and 13 exposures, in a report on Jan. 15.
Jain Middle School: Two positive students and 53 exposures, in reports on Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
- Johnson K-8 School: Three positive students and 11 exposures, in reports on Jan 7, Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.
King Middle School: One positive student and 13 exposures, in a report on Jan. 20.
- Kinnan Elementary School: Three positive students and 41 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.
Lakewood Ranch High School: Three positive students and 33 exposures, in reports on Jan. 6, Jan. 11 and Jan. 19.
Lee Middle School: Two positive students and nine exposures, in reports on Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.
Lincoln Memorial Academy: One positive employee and three exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.
Manatee Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.
- Manatee High School: Eight positive students, one positive employee and 110 exposures, between reports on Jan. 4, Jan. 5, Jan. 11 Jan. 12, Jan. 13, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Manatee Technical College (all campuses): One positive student and 12 exposures, in a report on Jan. 15.
- Matzke Support Center: Three positive employees and at least 61 exposures, in reports between Jan. 5, Jan. 11 and Jan. 20.
Miller Elementary School: One positive student and 10 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Moody Elementary School: One positive student and 11 exposures, in a report on Jan. 7.
Nolan Middle School: Three positive students and 66 exposures, between reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 15 and Jan. 20.
Palm View K-8 School: Five positive students and 82 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12, Jan. 13, Jan. 14, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
Palmetto High School: Four positive students and 41 exposures, in reports on Jan. 7, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Parrish Community High School: Seven positive students and 102 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12, Jan. 13, Jan. 15, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
Prine Elementary School: Six positive students, one employee and 78 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 13, Jan. 19 and Jan. 20.
Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 34 exposures, in reports on Jan. 15 and Jan. 20.
- Samoset Elementary School: Three positive employees and 13 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8, Jan. 11 and Jan. 13.
- Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and nine exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Southeast High School: Three positive students and 21 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Sugg Middle School: One positive student and one exposure, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Tara Elementary School: One positive student and seven exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Williams Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 33 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Willis Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 13.
Comments