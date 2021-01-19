Coronavirus

Manatee public schools report 25 new COVID cases. Here are the affected campuses

Herald staff report

The Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and 300 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of 17 campuses.. Twenty-two of those who tested positive are students.

The newest cases were reported at:

As of Tuesday, the first day back to classes after the three-day weekend for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the district has reported a total of 93 infections and at 1,182 quarantines.

Those cases have been at:

Ballard Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.

