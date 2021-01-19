Coronavirus
Manatee public schools report 25 new COVID cases. Here are the affected campuses
The Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and 300 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of 17 campuses.. Twenty-two of those who tested positive are students.
The newest cases were reported at:
- Ballard Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures.
- Bashaw Elementary School: One positive employee and 22 exposures.
- Bayshore Elementary School: One positive employee and 10 exposures.
- Bayshore High School: One positive student and 11 exposures.
- Braden River High School: Five positive students and 67 exposures.
- Braden River Middle School: One positive student and 12 exposures.
- Buffalo Creek Middle School: One positive student and seven exposures.
- Jain Middle School: One positive student and 29 exposures.
- Lakewood Ranch High School: One positive student and eight exposures.
- Lincoln Memorial Academy: One positive employee and three exposures.
- Manatee Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures.
- Manatee High School: Two positive students and 31 exposures.
Palm View K-8 School: One positive student and 18 exposures.
- Palmetto High School: Two positive students and 18 exposures.
- Parrish Community High School: Three positive students and 27 exposures.
- Prine Elementary School: One positive student and nine exposures.
- Southeast High School: One positive student and six exposures.
As of Tuesday, the first day back to classes after the three-day weekend for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the district has reported a total of 93 infections and at 1,182 quarantines.
Those cases have been at:
Ballard Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.
- Bashaw Elementary School: Two positive students, two positive employee and 52 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 12, Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.
- Bayshore Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 44 exposures, in reports on Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Bayshore High School: Three positive students and 17 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11 and Jan. 19.
- Braden River High School: Eight positive students and 103 exposures, in reports on Jan. 7, Jan. 11, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Braden River Middle School: Two positive students and 18 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12 and Jan. 19.
- Buffalo Creek Middle School: Four positive students and 49 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 12, Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.
- Freedom Elementary School: One positive student and 13 exposures, in a report on Jan. 15.
Jain Middle School: One positive student and 29 exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.
- Johnson K-8 School: Three positive students and 11 exposures, in reports on Jan 7, Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.
- Kinnan Elementary School: Three positive students and 41 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.
Lakewood Ranch High School: Three positive students and 33 exposures, in reports on Jan. 6, Jan. 11 and Jan. 19.
Lee Middle School: Two positive students and nine exposures, in reports on Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.
Lincoln Memorial Academy: One positive employee and three exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.
Manatee Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures, in a report on Jan. 19.
- Manatee High School: Eight positive students, one positive employee and 110 exposures, between reports on Jan. 4, Jan. 5, Jan. 11 Jan. 12, Jan. 13, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Manatee Technical College (all campuses): One positive student and 12 exposures, in a report on Jan. 15.
- Matzke Support Center: Two positive employees and at least 60 exposures, in reports between Jan. 5 and Jan. 11
Miller Elementary School: One positive student and 10 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Moody Elementary School: One positive student and 11 exposures, in a report on Jan. 7.
Palm View K-8 School: Four positive students and 79 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12, Jan. 13, Jan. 14 and Jan. 19.
Palmetto High School: Four positive students and 41 exposures, in reports on Jan. 7, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Parrish Community High School: Six positive students and 91 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12, Jan. 13, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
Prine Elementary School: Six positive students and 68 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.
Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School: One positive student and 25 exposures, in a report on Jan. 15.
- Samoset Elementary School: Three positive employees and 13 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8, Jan. 11 and Jan. 13.
- Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and nine exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Southeast High School: Three positive students and 21 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 15 and Jan. 19.
- Sugg Middle School: One positive student and one exposure, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Tara Elementary School: One positive student and seven exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Williams Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 33 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Willis Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 13.
Comments