Manatee public schools report 25 new COVID cases. Here are the affected campuses

The Manatee County School District on Tuesday reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and 300 quarantines for people who were exposed to an infected person at one of 17 campuses.. Twenty-two of those who tested positive are students.

The newest cases were reported at:

Ballard Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures.

Bashaw Elementary School: One positive employee and 22 exposures.

Bayshore Elementary School: One positive employee and 10 exposures.

Bayshore High School: One positive student and 11 exposures.

Braden River High School: Five positive students and 67 exposures.

Braden River Middle School: One positive student and 12 exposures.

Buffalo Creek Middle School: One positive student and seven exposures.

Jain Middle School: One positive student and 29 exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School: One positive student and eight exposures.

Lincoln Memorial Academy: One positive employee and three exposures.

Manatee Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures.

Manatee High School: Two positive students and 31 exposures.

Palm View K-8 School: One positive student and 18 exposures.

Palmetto High School: Two positive students and 18 exposures.

Parrish Community High School: Three positive students and 27 exposures.

Prine Elementary School: One positive student and nine exposures.

Southeast High School: One positive student and six exposures.

As of Tuesday, the first day back to classes after the three-day weekend for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the district has reported a total of 93 infections and at 1,182 quarantines.

Those cases have been at:

