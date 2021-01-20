Three more COVID deaths and 335 new cases in Manatee. Florida adds nearly 12,000 cases

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and an additional 335 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 11,914 new cases confirmed statewide on Wednesday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 142 more Florida residents, including the three in Manatee County, as well as three more non-residents. Florida’s death toll during the coronavirus pandemic now totals 24,578 residents and 387 non-residents.

Over the last week, Florida has recorded the third-most COVID-19 cases and fourth-most COVID-19 deaths in the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Manatee County, the cumulative case count during the outbreak now stands at 26,602, and COVID-19 deaths number 464.

The daily rate of new positive cases in Manatee County spiked from 6.2% on Monday to 16.3% on Tuesday, according to health department data.

Over the past week, an average of 8.1% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 9.4% the week prior.

Manatee County from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 26,267 to 26,602.

The death toll increased from 461 to 464.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,184 to 1,198.

1,159 cases (4% of all cases) and 162 deaths (35% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

Florida from Tuesday to Wednesday

Cases increased from 1,589,097 to 1,601,011.

The resident death toll rose from 24,436 to 24,578. The non-resident death toll rose from 384 to 387.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 22,895 to 23,037. The death toll remained at 563.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,232 to 3,241. The death toll remained at 67.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,417 to 2,442. The death toll remained at 22.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 93,487 to 94,012. The death toll rose from 1,197 to 1,198.

Pinellas County cases increased from 54,924 to 55,241. The death toll rose from 1,202 to 1,206.