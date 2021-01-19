Another 92 COVID cases in Manatee County. Almost 10,000 new cases in Florida

Another 92 people in Manatee County have tested positive for the coronavirus. Statewide, almost 10,000 new cases were reported Tuesday by the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee County, infections now total 26,267 since the start of the pandemic. With 9,816 new cases reported in Florida, there have now been a total of 1,589,097 people infected with the coronavirus.

The deaths of 162 Florida residents and one non-resident from COVID-19 were also confirmed on Tuesday. According to FDOH’s official death tolls, there have been 24,436 residents and 384 non-residents.

In Manatee County, the official death toll remained unchanged Tuesday, with 461 residents killed so far by COVID-19.

According to FDOH’s daily county-by-county report, test results released in Manatee County on Tuesday had a positivity rate of 6%. Tuesday’s test results included 94 residents who tested positive and 1,467 residents who tested negative. Residents who tested positive were a median age of 48 years old.

As of Monday, there have been 1,066,107 people in Florida who have received at least the first dose of one of the COVID-19 vaccines while 100,351 people have been fully inoculated, according to FDOH’s daily vaccine report.

In Manatee County, there have been 16,940 people who have received at least their first dose but only 50 who have been fully inoculated.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 22,705 to 22,895. The death toll remained at 563.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,220 to 3,232. The death toll remained at 67.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,410 to 2,417. The death toll remained at 22.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 92,891 to 93,487. The death toll rose from 1,184 to 1,197.

Pinellas County cases increased from 54,529 to 54,924. The death toll remained from 1,202.