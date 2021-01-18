Four more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, 73 new cases locally

Four more Manatee County residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health on Monday afternoon.

The latest deaths raised Manatee County’s official death toll to 461.

Across the state, the deaths of 137 residents and five non-residents were reported on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, the official death tolls of those killed by COVID-19 in Florida include 24,274 residents and 383 non-residents.

The FDOH also confirmed 8,002 new cases of the coronavirus. The state’s caseload now stands at 1,579,281, the third-highest in the country, according to the New York Times database of U.S. cases.

In Manatee County, there were 73 people who have newly tested positive for the coronavirus. Local infections now total 26,175.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 22,609 to 22,705. The death toll remained at 563.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,210 to 3,220. The death toll remained at 67.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,403 to 2,410. The death toll remained at 22.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 92,438 to 92,891. The death toll rose from 1,175 to 1,202.





Pinellas County cases increased from 54,212 to 54,529. The death toll increased from 1,175 to 1,184.





This is a developing story and will be updated.