Four more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19, 73 new cases locally

Manatee

Four more Manatee County residents are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Florida Department of Health on Monday afternoon.

The latest deaths raised Manatee County’s official death toll to 461.

Across the state, the deaths of 137 residents and five non-residents were reported on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, the official death tolls of those killed by COVID-19 in Florida include 24,274 residents and 383 non-residents.

The FDOH also confirmed 8,002 new cases of the coronavirus. The state’s caseload now stands at 1,579,281, the third-highest in the country, according to the New York Times database of U.S. cases.

In Manatee County, there were 73 people who have newly tested positive for the coronavirus. Local infections now total 26,175.

Surrounding counties:

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
