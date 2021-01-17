Another COVID death in Manatee, 221 new cases. Over 1 million now vaccinated in Florida

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 221 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 11,093 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 133 Florida residents and two non-residents on Sunday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 24,137 residents and 378 non-residents.

In Manatee County, there have been 457 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and the cumulative case count totals 26,102.

Over the past week, an average of 7.9% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 10.2% the week prior.

Over 16,000 people have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Manatee County, according to the state health department. The count of vaccinations statewide surpassed one million on Sunday.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

▪ Cases increased from 25,881 to 26,102. (1,347 new cases were recorded over the past week.)

▪ The death toll increased from 456 to 457. (It increased by 14 over the past week.)

▪ Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,172 to 1,175. (38 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

▪ 1,1124 cases (4% of all cases) and 159 deaths (35% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

▪ The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased to 16,170. (It increased by 5,725 over the last week.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

▪ Cases increased from 1,560,186 to 1,571,279.

▪ The resident death toll rose from 24,004 to 24,137. The non-resident death toll rose from 376 to 378.

▪ The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased to 1,007,716.

Surrounding counties

▪ Sarasota County cases increased from 22,518 to 22,609. The death toll increased from 560 to 563.

▪ Pinellas County cases increased from 53,882 to 54,212. The death toll increased from 1,173 to 1,175.

▪ Hillsborough County cases increased from 91,632 to 92,438. The death toll remained at 1,175.

▪ Hardee County cases increased from 2,387 to 2,403. The death toll remained at 22.

▪ Desoto County cases increased from 3,201 to 3,210. The death toll increased from 66 to 67.