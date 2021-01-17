Coronavirus

Another COVID death in Manatee, 221 new cases. Over 1 million now vaccinated in Florida

Manatee

Another Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, according to the Florida Department of Health, and 221 more people in Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

They were among 11,093 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of 133 Florida residents and two non-residents on Sunday. Florida’s death toll during the pandemic now stands at 24,137 residents and 378 non-residents.

In Manatee County, there have been 457 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 since the outbreak began, and the cumulative case count totals 26,102.

Over the past week, an average of 7.9% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 10.2% the week prior.

Over 16,000 people have now been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Manatee County, according to the state health department. The count of vaccinations statewide surpassed one million on Sunday.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 25,881 to 26,102. (1,347 new cases were recorded over the past week.)

The death toll increased from 456 to 457. (It increased by 14 over the past week.)

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,172 to 1,175. (38 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)

1,1124 cases (4% of all cases) and 159 deaths (35% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased to 16,170. (It increased by 5,725 over the last week.

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,560,186 to 1,571,279.

The resident death toll rose from 24,004 to 24,137. The non-resident death toll rose from 376 to 378.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased to 1,007,716.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 22,518 to 22,609. The death toll increased from 560 to 563.

Pinellas County cases increased from 53,882 to 54,212. The death toll increased from 1,173 to 1,175.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 91,632 to 92,438. The death toll remained at 1,175.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,387 to 2,403. The death toll remained at 22.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,201 to 3,210. The death toll increased from 66 to 67.

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service