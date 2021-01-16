Two more Manatee County residents die from COVID-19 as Florida death toll surpasses 24,000

Two Manatee County residents are among Florida’s 205 latest fatalities from COVID-19, as the state death toll climbed to 24,004 residents, health officials reported Saturday. That does not include the 376 nonresidents who have died.

The local number of deaths climbed to 456.

Both of the local deaths occurred in the age group between 65 and 74 years of age.

Manatee County added another 138 cases of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak in March to 25,881. Florida added another 12,119 new cases to reach 1,560,186 infections since the outbreak.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent just 17% of the cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

There are 11 new cases reported in local long-term care facilities, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak to 1,122, which is about 4% of the overall cases, but 154 of the total deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Pediatric cases rose to 3,124 and those under the age of 18 continue to test at a much higher positivity rate at 13.2%.

Saturday’s reporting of 138 new cases is out of 2,162 test results for a daily positivity rate of almost 6.4%.

All cases and deaths in Manatee County by age groups:

0-4: Cases increased from 551 to 554, with no deaths.

5-14: Cases increased from 1,701 to 1,709, with no deaths.

15-24: Cases increased from 3,730 to 3,744, with one death.

25-34: Cases increased from 3,975 to 3,997, with six deaths.

35-44: Cases increased from 3,761 to 3,786, with 12 deaths.

45-54: Cases increased from 3,691 to 3,705, with 21 deaths.

55-64: Cases increased from 3,451 to 3,469, with 58 deaths.

65-74: Cases increased from 2,473 to 2,495, with 87 deaths.

75-84: Cases increased from 1,370 to 1,377, with 146 deaths.

85 plus: Cases increased from 563 to 565, with 125 deaths.

These numbers do not include nonresidents.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 25,743 to 25,881.

The death toll increased from 454 to 456.

Hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,168 to 1,172.

The number of men infected since the outbreak is 11,751 compared to 13,378 females.

Manatee County’s daily positivity rate is 6.38%.

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Cases increased from 1,548,067 to 1,560,186.

The death toll increased from 23,799 to 24,004, not including 376 non residents.

Florida’s daily positivity rate is 8.53%.

Surrounding counties:

Sarasota County cases increased from 22,393 to 22,518. The death toll increased from 557 to 560.

Pinellas County cases increased from 53,445 to 53,882. The death toll increased from 1,169 to 1,773.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 90,966 to 91,632. The death toll increased from 1,173 to 1,175.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,371 to 2,387. The death toll increased from 21 to 22.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,193 to 3,201. The death toll increased from 62 to 66.