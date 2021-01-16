Coronavirus

Two more Manatee County residents die from COVID-19 as Florida death toll surpasses 24,000

Two Manatee County residents are among Florida’s 205 latest fatalities from COVID-19, as the state death toll climbed to 24,004 residents, health officials reported Saturday. That does not include the 376 nonresidents who have died.

The local number of deaths climbed to 456.

Both of the local deaths occurred in the age group between 65 and 74 years of age.

Manatee County added another 138 cases of the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak in March to 25,881. Florida added another 12,119 new cases to reach 1,560,186 infections since the outbreak.

Those over the age of 64 in Manatee County represent just 17% of the cases, but 78% of the fatalities.

There are 11 new cases reported in local long-term care facilities, bringing the total number of cases since the outbreak to 1,122, which is about 4% of the overall cases, but 154 of the total deaths have been linked back to those facilities.

Pediatric cases rose to 3,124 and those under the age of 18 continue to test at a much higher positivity rate at 13.2%.

Saturday’s reporting of 138 new cases is out of 2,162 test results for a daily positivity rate of almost 6.4%.

All cases and deaths in Manatee County by age groups:

These numbers do not include nonresidents.

Manatee County from Friday to Saturday:

Florida from Friday to Saturday:

Surrounding counties:

