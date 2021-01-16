Coronavirus
13 more Manatee school district students come down with COVID-19. Here are their schools
Thirteen more students in the School District of Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As a result, 228 other people were sent home because they were exposed to one of the infected children, the school district said Friday.
Thirteen campuses each had one infected student. They were:
- Bayshore Elementary, 34 exposures.
- Braden River High School, 15 exposures.
- Freedom Elementary School, 13 exposures.
- Johnson K-8 School: Four exposures.
- Lee Middle School: Four exposures.
- Manatee High School: 11 exposures
- Manatee Technical College (all campuses): 12 exposures.
- Nolan Middle School: 21 exposures.
- Oneco Elementary School: 30 exposures.
- Palmetto High School: 12 exposures.
- Parrish Community High School: 39 exposures.
- Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School: 25 exposures.
- Southeast High School: Eight exposures.
Since Jan. 4, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of 67 new coronavirus infections and at least 882 exposures.
Those cases have been at:
- Bashaw Elementary School: Two positive students, one positive employee and 30 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.
- Bayshore Elementary School: One positive student and 34 exposures, in a report on Jan. 15.
- Bayshore High School: Two positive students and six exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Braden River High School: Three positive students and 36 exposures, in reports on Jan. 7, Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.
- Braden River Middle School: One positive student and six exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Buffalo Creek Middle School: Three positive students and 42 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.
- Freedom Elementary School: One positive student and 13 exposures, in a report on Jan. 15.
- Johnson K-8 School: Three positive students and 11 exposures, in reports on Jan 7, Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.
- Kinnan Elementary School: Three positive students and 41 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.
Lakewood Ranch High School: Two positive students and 25 exposures, in reports on Jan. 6 and Jan. 11
Lee Middle School: Two positive students and nine exposures, in reports on Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.
- Manatee High School: Seven positive students, one positive employee and 106 exposures, between reports on Jan. 4, Jan. 5, Jan. 11 Jan. 12, Jan. 13 and Jan. 15.
- Manatee Technical College (all campuses): One positive student and 12 exposures, in a report on Jan. 15.
- Matzke Support Center: Two positive employees and at least 60 exposures, in reports between Jan. 5 and Jan. 11
Miller Elementary School: One positive student and 10 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Moody Elementary School: One positive student and 11 exposures, in a report on Jan. 7.
Palmetto High School: Two positive students and 23 exposures, in reports on Jan. 7 and Jan. 15.
- Parrish Community High School: Three positive students and 64 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12, Jan. 13 and Jan. 15.
Prine Elementary School: Five positive students and 59 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11 and Jan. 13.
Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School: One positive student and 25 exposures, in a report on Jan. 15.
- Samoset Elementary School: Three positive employees and 13 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8, Jan. 11 and Jan. 13.
- Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and nine exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Southeast High School: Two positive students and 15 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.
- Sugg Middle School: One positive student and one exposure, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Tara Elementary School: One positive student and seven exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Williams Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 33 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Willis Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 13.
