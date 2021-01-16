Coronavirus

13 more Manatee school district students come down with COVID-19. Here are their schools

Herald staff report

Thirteen more students in the School District of Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As a result, 228 other people were sent home because they were exposed to one of the infected children, the school district said Friday.

Thirteen campuses each had one infected student. They were:

Since Jan. 4, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of 67 new coronavirus infections and at least 882 exposures.

Those cases have been at:

