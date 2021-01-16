13 more Manatee school district students come down with COVID-19. Here are their schools

Thirteen more students in the School District of Manatee County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As a result, 228 other people were sent home because they were exposed to one of the infected children, the school district said Friday.

Thirteen campuses each had one infected student. They were:

Bayshore Elementary, 34 exposures.

Braden River High School, 15 exposures.

Freedom Elementary School, 13 exposures.

Johnson K-8 School: Four exposures.

Lee Middle School: Four exposures.

Manatee High School: 11 exposures

Manatee Technical College (all campuses): 12 exposures.

Nolan Middle School: 21 exposures.

Oneco Elementary School: 30 exposures.

Palmetto High School: 12 exposures.

Parrish Community High School: 39 exposures.

Rogers Garden-Bullock Elementary School: 25 exposures.

Southeast High School: Eight exposures.

Since Jan. 4, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of 67 new coronavirus infections and at least 882 exposures.

Those cases have been at: