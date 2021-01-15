Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills another Manatee resident. More than 200 new infections reported

Manatee

A Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, as more than 200 new cases were reported locally on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The official Manatee County COVID-19 death toll now stands at 454.

In Manatee, another 201 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total since last March to 25,743.

Across the state, there were 16,875 new cases reported on Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,548,067 people infected with the coronavirus in Florida.

The health department confirmed the deaths of 186 Florida residents and two non-residents from COVID-19. The official death toll in Florida now include 23,799 residents and 370 non-residents.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
