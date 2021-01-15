COVID-19 kills another Manatee resident. More than 200 new infections reported

A Manatee County resident has died from COVID-19, as more than 200 new cases were reported locally on Friday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The official Manatee County COVID-19 death toll now stands at 454.

In Manatee, another 201 people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the county’s total since last March to 25,743.

Across the state, there were 16,875 new cases reported on Friday. Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 1,548,067 people infected with the coronavirus in Florida.

The health department confirmed the deaths of 186 Florida residents and two non-residents from COVID-19. The official death toll in Florida now include 23,799 residents and 370 non-residents.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 22,021 to 22,393. The death toll rose from 556 to 557.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,164 to 3,193. The death toll remained at 62.





Hardee County cases increased from 2,342 to 2,371. The death toll remained at 21.





Hillsborough County cases increased from 89,989 to 90,966. The death toll rose from 1,165 to 1,173.





Pinellas County cases increased from 52,739 to 53,445. The death toll increased from 1,157 to 1,169.





This is a developing story and will be updated.