Coronavirus

One new COVID-19 case reported in Manatee School District. It was not their first case

Herald staff report

Manatee

The Manatee County School District on Thursday reported one COVID-19 case on its campuses.

The case was reported at Palm View K-8 School. Seventeen people were sent into quarantine, because they had had direct exposure to the infected person.

Since Jan. 4, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of 54 new coronavirus infections and at least 654 exposures.

Those cases have been at:

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service