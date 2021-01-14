Coronavirus
One new COVID-19 case reported in Manatee School District. It was not their first case
The Manatee County School District on Thursday reported one COVID-19 case on its campuses.
The case was reported at Palm View K-8 School. Seventeen people were sent into quarantine, because they had had direct exposure to the infected person.
Since Jan. 4, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of 54 new coronavirus infections and at least 654 exposures.
Those cases have been at:
- Bashaw Elementary School: Two positive students, one positive employee and 30 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.
- Bayshore High School: Two positive students and six exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Braden River High School: Two positive students and 21 exposures, in reports on Jan. 7 and Jan. 11.
- Braden River Middle School: One positive student and six exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Buffalo Creek Middle School: Three positive students and 42 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11, Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.
- Johnson K-8 School: Two positive students and seven exposures, in reports on Jan 7 and Jan. 11
- Kinnan Elementary School: Three positive students and 41 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.
Lakewood Ranch High School: Two positive students and 25 exposures, in reports on Jan. 6 and Jan. 11
Lee Middle School: One positive student and five exposures, in a report on Jan. 11
- Manatee High School: Six positive students, one positive employee and 95 exposures, between reports on Jan. 4, Jan. 5, Jan. 11 Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.
- Matzke Support Center: Two positive employees and at least 60 exposures, in reports between Jan. 5 and Jan. 11
Miller Elementary School: One positive student and 10 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Moody Elementary School: Two positive students and 35 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.
Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 23 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
Palm View K-8 School: Two positive students and 44 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12, Jan. 13 and Jan. 14.
Palmetto Elementary School: One positive student and one exposure, in a report on Jan. 12
- Palmetto High School: One positive student and 11 exposures, in a report on Jan. 7.
- Parrish Community High School: Two positive students and 25 exposures, in reports on Jan. 12 and Jan. 13.
Prine Elementary School: Five positive students and 59 exposures, in reports on Jan. 11 and Jan. 13.
- Samoset Elementary School: Three positive employees and 13 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8, Jan. 11 and Jan. 13.
- Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and nine exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Southeast High School: One positive student and seven exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Sugg Middle School: One positive student and one exposure, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Tara Elementary School: One positive student and seven exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Williams Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 33 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Willis Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 13.
Comments