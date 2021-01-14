Coronavirus

3 more Manatee residents die from COVID-19. Almost 24,000 people have died in Florida

Manatee

Three more Manatee County residents have died from COVID-19. They were among the 217 deaths of Florida residents confirmed on Thursday by the Florida Department of Health.

In Manatee County, the official COVID-19 death toll now stands at 453. The state’s official death toll hit 23,613, along with 368 non-residents who have died in Florida since the start of the pandemic.

In Manatee County, there were 163 new coronavirus infections reported on Thursday. Infections in the county now total 25,542 since last March.

Across the state, there were 13,720 new cases reported Thursday. Florida’s total number of cases is now 1,531,192.

Surrounding counties

This is a developing story and will be updated.

