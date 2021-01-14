10 new COVID-19 infections reported in Manatee School District. These are the schools

Eight Manatee County public schools on reported new COVID-19 infections among their employees and/or staff, the Manatee County School District. As a result, at least 94 people had to go into quarantine because they were exposed to someone who was infected, the school district said Wednesday.

There were three new coronavirus infections, all in students, reported at Prine Elementary School, with 11 exposures, and one each at:

Bashaw Elementary School: one positive employee and nine exposures.

Buffalo Creek Middle School: one positive student and 18 exposures.

Manatee High School: one positive student and 11 exposures.

Palm VIew K-8 School: one positive student and nine exposures.

Parrish Community High School: one positive student and 12 exposures.

Samoset Elementary School: one positive employee and six exposures.

Willis Elementary School: one positive student and 18 exposures.

Wednesday was the third day in a row that the district had reported at least 10 new infections at district campuses and offices:

Since Jan. 4, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of 50 new coronavirus infections and at least 577 exposures.

Those cases have been at: