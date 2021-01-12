Coronavirus
Ten Manatee County schools report COVID-19 cases. Almost 100 people go into isolation
Ten Manatee County public schools on reported new COVID-19 infections among their employees and/or staff. As a result, at least 93 people had to go into quarantine because they were exposed to someone who was infected.
A total of 11 new cases were reported. They were at:
Bashaw Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures.
Braden River Middle School: One positive student and six exposures.
Kinnan Elementary School: Two positive students and 12 exposures.
Manatee High School: One positive student and 12 exposures.
Moody Elementary School: One positive student and 17 exposures.
Palm VIew K-8 School: One positive student and 18 exposures.
Palmetto Elementary School: One positive employee and one exposure.
Parrish Community High School: One positive student and 13 exposures.
Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and nine exposures.
Sugg Middle School: One positive student and one exposure.
Since Jan. 4, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of 40 new coronavirus infections and at least 483 exposures.
Those cases have been at:
- Bashaw Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Bayshore High School: Two positive students and six exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Braden River High School: Two positive students and 21 exposures, in reports on Jan. 7 and Jan. 11.
- Braden River Middle School: One positive student and six exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Buffalo Creek Middle School: One positive student and five exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Johnson K-8 School: One positive student and three exposures, in a report on Jan. 11
- Kinnan Elementary School: Three positive students and 41 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.
Lakewood Ranch High School: Two positive students and 25 exposures, in reports on Jan. 6 and Jan. 11
Lee Middle School: One positive student and five exposures, in a report on Jan. 11
- Manatee High School: Five positive students, one positive employee and 84 exposures, between reports on Jan. 4, Jan. 5, Jan. 11 and Jan. 12.
- Matzke Support Center: Two positive employees and at least 60 exposures, in reports between Jan. 5 and Jan. 11
Miller Elementary School: One positive student and 10 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Moody Elementary School: Two positive students and 35 exposures, in reports on Jan. 8 and Jan. 12.
Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 23 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
Palm VIew K-8 School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
Palmetto Elementary School: One positive student and one exposure, in a report on Jan. 12
- Palmetto High School: One positive student and 11 exposures, in a report on Jan. 7.
- Parrish Community High School: One positive student and 13 exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
Prine Elementary School: Two positive students and 48 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Samoset Elementary School: Two positive employees and seven exposures, in reports on Jan. 8 and Jan. 11.
- Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and nine exposures, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Southeast High School: One positive student and seven exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Sugg Middle School: One positive student and one exposure, in a report on Jan. 12.
- Tara Elementary School: One positive student and seven exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Williams Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 33 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
