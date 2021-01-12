Ten Manatee County schools report COVID-19 cases. Almost 100 people go into isolation

Ten Manatee County public schools on reported new COVID-19 infections among their employees and/or staff. As a result, at least 93 people had to go into quarantine because they were exposed to someone who was infected.

A total of 11 new cases were reported. They were at:

Bashaw Elementary School: One positive student and four exposures.

Braden River Middle School: One positive student and six exposures.

Kinnan Elementary School: Two positive students and 12 exposures.

Manatee High School: One positive student and 12 exposures.

Moody Elementary School: One positive student and 17 exposures.

Palm VIew K-8 School: One positive student and 18 exposures.

Palmetto Elementary School: One positive employee and one exposure.

Parrish Community High School: One positive student and 13 exposures.

Sea Breeze Elementary School: One positive student and nine exposures.

Sugg Middle School: One positive student and one exposure.

Since Jan. 4, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of 40 new coronavirus infections and at least 483 exposures.

Those cases have been at: