COVID-19 kills three more Manatee residents. Cases in Florida surpass 1.5 million

COVID-19 has killed three more Manatee County residents, the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday. The total numbers of cases in Florida has surpassed 1.5 million.

The death toll in Manatee now stands at 448. Also, there were 263 new infections, bringing the total case count in Manatee to 25,134.

Statewide, there were 161 newly confirmed deaths, including five nonresidents. The official death tolls are now 23,227 residents and 358 nonresidents.

There were 14,896 new COVID-19 cases statewide, according to the health department. Cases now total 1,503,482 in the state.

Sarasota County cases increased from 21,328 to 21,626. The death toll remained at 541 to 544.





Desoto County cases increased from 3,111 to 3,133. The death toll remained at 61.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,277 to 2,312. The death toll remained at 21.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 87,511 to 88,217. The death toll remained at 1,142.

Pinellas County cases increased from 51,384 to 51,874. The death toll increased from 1,129 to 1,132.





This is a developing story and will be updated.