Coronavirus

COVID-19 kills three more Manatee residents. Cases in Florida surpass 1.5 million

Manatee

COVID-19 has killed three more Manatee County residents, the Florida Department of Health said Tuesday. The total numbers of cases in Florida has surpassed 1.5 million.

The death toll in Manatee now stands at 448. Also, there were 263 new infections, bringing the total case count in Manatee to 25,134.

Statewide, there were 161 newly confirmed deaths, including five nonresidents. The official death tolls are now 23,227 residents and 358 nonresidents.

There were 14,896 new COVID-19 cases statewide, according to the health department. Cases now total 1,503,482 in the state.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Profile Image of Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon
Jessica De Leon has been covering crime, courts and law enforcement for the Bradenton Herald since 2013. She has won numerous awards for her coverage including the Florida Press Club’s Lucy Morgan Award for In-Depth Reporting in 2016 for her coverage into the death of 11-year-old Janiya Thomas.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service