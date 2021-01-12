Manatee school district reports 20 new COVID infections. These 14 schools were affected

Fourteen Manatee County public schools on reported new COVID-19 infections among their employees and/or staff. As a result, at least 196 people had to go into quarantine because they were exposed to someone who was infected.

A total of 20 new cases were reported. They were at:

Bayshore High School: Two positive students and six exposures.

Braden RIver High School: One positive student and six exposures.

Buffalo Creek Middle School: One positive exposure and five exposure.

Johnson K-8 School: One positive student and three exposures.

Lakewood Ranch High School: One positive student and 11 exposures.

Lee Middle School: One positive student and five exposures.

Manatee High School: Three positive students and 31 exposures.

Matzke Support Center: One positive employee. The number of exposures was pending.

Miller Elementary School: One positive student and 10 exposures.

Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 23 exposures.

Prine Elementary School: Two positive students and 48 exposures.

Samoset Elementary School: One positive employee and one exposure.

Southeast High School: One positive student and seven exposures.

Tara Elementary School: One positive student and seven exposures.

Williams Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 33 exposures.

Since Jan. 4, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of 29 new coronavirus infections and at least 331 exposures.

Those cases have been at: