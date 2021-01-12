Coronavirus
Manatee school district reports 20 new COVID infections. These 14 schools were affected
Fourteen Manatee County public schools on reported new COVID-19 infections among their employees and/or staff. As a result, at least 196 people had to go into quarantine because they were exposed to someone who was infected.
Since Jan. 4, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of 29 new coronavirus infections and at least 331 exposures.
Those cases have been at:
- Bayshore High School: Two positive students and six exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Braden River High School: Two positive students and 21 exposures, in reports on Jan. 7 and Jan. 11.
- Buffalo Creek Middle School: One positive student and five exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Johnson K-8 School: One positive student and three exposures, in a report on Jan. 11
- Kinnan Elementary School: One positive student and 29 exposures, on Jan. 8.
Lakewood Ranch High School: Two positive students and 25 exposures, in reports on Jan. 6 and Jan. 11
Lee Middle School: One positive student and five exposures, in a report on Jan. 11
- Manatee High School: Four positive students, one positive employee and 72 exposures, between reports on Jan. 4, Jan. 5 and Jan. 11.
- Matzke Support Center: Two positive employees and at least one exposure, in reports between Jan. 5 and Jan. 11 (The number of exposures in the Jan. 11 report were pending.)
Miller Elementary School: One positive student and 10 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Moody Elementary School: One positive student and 18 exposures, in a report on Jan. 8
Nolan Middle School: One positive student and 23 exposures, in a ireport on Jan. 11.
- Palmetto High School: One positive student and 11 exposures, in a report on Jan. 7.
Prine Elementary School: Two positive students and 48 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Samoset Elementary School: Two positive employees and seven exposures, in reports on Jan. 8 and Jan. 11.
- Southeast High School: One positive student and seven exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Tara Elementary School: One positive student and seven exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
- Williams Elementary School: One positive student, one positive employee and 33 exposures, in a report on Jan. 11.
