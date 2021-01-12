Coronavirus

Manatee school district reports 20 new COVID infections. These 14 schools were affected

Herald staff report

Manatee

Fourteen Manatee County public schools on reported new COVID-19 infections among their employees and/or staff. As a result, at least 196 people had to go into quarantine because they were exposed to someone who was infected.

A total of 20 new cases were reported. They were at:

Since Jan. 4, when teachers returned to work for the second semester of the 2020-21 school year, the school district has reported a total of 29 new coronavirus infections and at least 331 exposures.

Those cases have been at:

