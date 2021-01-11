Two more COVID fatalities in Manatee County bring local death toll to 445 residents

Two more Manatee County residents have died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Manatee County’s death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic now stands at 445 residents. The local fatalities were among the deaths of 159 Florida residents and four non-residents confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also confirmed that 116 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County, while 11,576 more have tested positive statewide.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count since testing began now totals 24,871. Of Florida’s 67 counties, Manatee has had the 14th-most COVID-19 deaths and cases.

The official count of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Manatee County rose to 10,820 on Monday. Distribution of the vaccine to senior citizens has come to a halt this week as local agencies await additional supply.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 24,755 to 24,871.

The death toll increased from 443 to 445.

Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,137 to 1,141.

Since the outbreak began, 11,300 males and 12,838 females have been infected, with 292 cases unidentified.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 10,445 to 10,820.

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Cases increased from 1,477,010 to 1,488,586.

The resident death toll rose from 22,912 to 23,071. The non-resident death toll rose from 349 to 353.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 514,300 to 587,956.





Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 21,223 to 21,328. The death toll remained at 541.

Pinellas County cases increased from 50,978 to 51,384. The death toll increased from 1,128 to 1,129.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 86,509 to 87,511. The death toll increased from 1,121 to 1,142.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,262 to 2,277. The death toll remained at 21.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,099 to 3,111. The death toll increased from 60 to 61.