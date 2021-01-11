Coronavirus

Two more COVID fatalities in Manatee County bring local death toll to 445 residents

Manatee

Two more Manatee County residents have died of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Manatee County’s death toll during the COVID-19 pandemic now stands at 445 residents. The local fatalities were among the deaths of 159 Florida residents and four non-residents confirmed statewide on Monday.

The state health department also confirmed that 116 more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County, while 11,576 more have tested positive statewide.

Manatee County’s cumulative case count since testing began now totals 24,871. Of Florida’s 67 counties, Manatee has had the 14th-most COVID-19 deaths and cases.

The official count of people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Manatee County rose to 10,820 on Monday. Distribution of the vaccine to senior citizens has come to a halt this week as local agencies await additional supply.

Manatee County from Sunday to Monday

Florida from Sunday to Monday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service