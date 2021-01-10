Manatee County adds 225 new COVID-19 cases, while Florida reports 12,313 cases, 111 deaths

Another 225 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 12,313 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of another 108 Florida residents and three non-residents. That brought the state’s pandemic death toll to 22,912 residents and 349 non-residents.

Florida had the third-most new cases of COVID-19 and the sixth-most deaths of any state over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 443 residents on Sunday, while the county’s cumulative count of infections rose to 24,755.

Over the last week, an average of 10% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 10.4% the week prior.

The state’s official count of COVID-19 vaccinations in Manatee County rose to 10,445 on Sunday. The count of vaccines administered statewide is now 558,326.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 24,530 to 24,755. (1,835 new cases were recorded over the last week.)





The death toll remained at 443. (It increased by eight over the last week.)





Resident hospitalizations since the outbreak increased from 1,133 to 1,137. (28 new hospitalizations were recorded over the last week.)





Since the outbreak began, 11,251 males and 12,777 females have been infected, with 288 cases unidentified.

Manatee County’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 9.5% to 9.3%.

1,084 cases (4% of all cases) and 157 deaths (35% of all deaths) were among residents and staff of long-term care facilities in Manatee.





The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 10,102 to 10,445. (It increased by 5,865 over the last week.)

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Cases increased from 1,464,697 to 1,477,010.

The resident death toll rose from 22,804 to 22,912. The non-resident death toll rose from 346 to 349.

Florida’s daily rate of new positive cases decreased from 10.7% to 10.4%.

The official count of people vaccinated against COVID-19 increased from 514,300 to 558,326.

Surrounding counties

Sarasota County cases increased from 21,017 to 21,223. The death toll increased from 539 to 541.

Pinellas County cases increased from 50,491 to 50,978. The death toll increased from 1,121 to 1,128.

Hillsborough County cases increased from 85,855 to 86,509. The death toll remained at 1,121.

Hardee County cases increased from 2,252 to 2,262. The death toll remained at 21.

Desoto County cases increased from 3,085 to 3,099. The death toll remained at 60.