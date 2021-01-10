Coronavirus

Manatee County adds 225 new COVID-19 cases, while Florida reports 12,313 cases, 111 deaths

Manatee

Another 225 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Manatee County, according to the Florida Department of Health. They were among 12,313 new cases confirmed statewide on Sunday.

The state health department also recorded the deaths of another 108 Florida residents and three non-residents. That brought the state’s pandemic death toll to 22,912 residents and 349 non-residents.

Florida had the third-most new cases of COVID-19 and the sixth-most deaths of any state over the last week, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Manatee County’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 443 residents on Sunday, while the county’s cumulative count of infections rose to 24,755.

Over the last week, an average of 10% of Manatee County test results were new positive cases. That compares to 10.4% the week prior.

The state’s official count of COVID-19 vaccinations in Manatee County rose to 10,445 on Sunday. The count of vaccines administered statewide is now 558,326.

Manatee County from Saturday to Sunday

Florida from Saturday to Sunday

Surrounding counties

Ryan Ballogg
Ryan Ballogg is a news reporter and features writer at the Bradenton Herald. Since joining the paper in 2018, he has received awards for features and environmental writing in the Florida Press Club’s Excellence in Journalism Competition. Ryan is a Florida native and graduated from University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Support my work with a digital subscription
